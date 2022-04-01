RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 1,945,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

