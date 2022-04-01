RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. 109,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,511. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.