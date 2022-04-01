RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

