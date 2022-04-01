RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 6,344,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.