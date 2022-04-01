RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

