RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,452 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,096. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Stratasys Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.