Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 411,807 shares of company stock worth $2,288,344,827 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.