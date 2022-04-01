Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

