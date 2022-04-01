Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,086 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.