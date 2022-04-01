Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOTV. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 161.3% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inotiv by 53.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 100.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 71,042 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Inotiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 67,379 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inotiv news, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $26.18 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

