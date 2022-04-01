Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

