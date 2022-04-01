Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 74,019 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,019 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $354.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

