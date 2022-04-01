Ryo Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $1,741.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,546.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.24 or 0.07360010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00271447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.34 or 0.00819693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00101433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00481180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00395460 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,029,097 coins and its circulating supply is 36,911,785 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

