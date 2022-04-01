Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,934. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 3,747.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

