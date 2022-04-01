SafeCapital Market Cap Hits $10,945.70 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $10,945.70 and $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

