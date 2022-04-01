Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

