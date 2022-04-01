Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Safran stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

