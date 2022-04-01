salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.42. The company had a trading volume of 118,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

