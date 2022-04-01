Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of SANM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

