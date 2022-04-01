Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.
Shares of SANM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
