SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

