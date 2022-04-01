Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SARTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SARTF traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $329.00 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

