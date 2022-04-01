Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Satellogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

