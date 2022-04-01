Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE BFS opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.30%.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Saul Centers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

