Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,605,675 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.35 million and a P/E ratio of -21.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.