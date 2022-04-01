Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SMIT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 209.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schmitt Industries (Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

