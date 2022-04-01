Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 209,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.