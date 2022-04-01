Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 310,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,753. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.

