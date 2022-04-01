Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

