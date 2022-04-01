SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

