SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

