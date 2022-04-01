Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $67.34. 23,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

