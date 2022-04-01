Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $67.34. 23,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.
In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
