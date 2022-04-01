Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SENEA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.73. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $56.65.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

