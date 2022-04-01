Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SENEA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.73. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $56.65.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%.
About Seneca Foods (Get Rating)
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Foods (SENEA)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.