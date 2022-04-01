Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,405. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

