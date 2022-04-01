Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,405. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
