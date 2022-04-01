Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.39

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.39 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 146.10 ($1.91). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.89), with a volume of 2,514,908 shares traded.

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

