ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $548.69. 1,930,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $562.12 and a 200 day moving average of $611.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 481.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

