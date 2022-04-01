Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,039.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,039 ($39.81) and last traded at GBX 3,035 ($39.76), with a volume of 158999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,971 ($38.92).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,876.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,829.81.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.72) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($65,393.54).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

