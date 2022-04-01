Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,700. The stock had previously closed at $53.45, but opened at $54.95. Shell shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 60,705 shares changing hands.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,338.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

