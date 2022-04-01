Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

