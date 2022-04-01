SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Hits $119,298.72

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $119,298.72 and $67.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07386731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00819615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00101000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012850 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00472026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00403880 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.