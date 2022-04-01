Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI remained flat at $$20.48 during trading on Thursday. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,239. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

