Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOWL. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.68. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a market cap of £413.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.