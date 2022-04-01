Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.48.
Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.