Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.48.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

