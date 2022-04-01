Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 58.24 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.76. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a one year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

