Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Rises By 36.8%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 23andMe alerts:

NASDAQ:ME traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,877. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 3.24 and a 12-month high of 13.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.06.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.