Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 41.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,457,000.

NYSE ACP opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

