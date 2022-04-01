Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Expands By 24.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

