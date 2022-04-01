Short Interest in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Decreases By 20.6%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

AMPL opened at $18.43 on Friday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

