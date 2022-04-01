Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Increases By 39.8%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Aperam has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

