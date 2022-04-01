Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Rises By 39.8%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AWI opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

