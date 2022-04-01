Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 16.0%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.